Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Clint Windsor of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 4-10.

Windsor went 1-1-1 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 32 shots in a 2-1 win against Jacksonville onâTuesday, made 35 saves in a 3-2 loss at Florida onâWednesday and turned aside 39 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Everblades on Friday.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Windsor has appeared in four games with Orlando this season going 1-1-1 with a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

Last season, he went 4-2-1 in eight appearances for the Solar Bears with a 2.48 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926 while also seeing action in 19 games with the Herlev Eagles in Denmark.

Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie,âSaginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.

Runners Up: Zachary Sawchenko, Allen (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save pct.) and Parker Milner, South Carolina (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save pct).

Also Nominated: Ken Appleby (Florida), Matthew Villalta (Fort Wayne),âColton Point (Idaho), Pat Nagle (Toledo) and Alex D'Orio (Wheeling).

