Thunder Weekly, November 12

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a busy week against Norfolk and Tulsa. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 6

Norfolk at Wichita, 6-2 W recap

Friday, November 8

Tulsa at Wichita, 3-1 W recap

Saturday, November 9

Tulsa at Wichita, 7-2 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Monday, November 11

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-2 W recap

Wednesday, November 13

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, November 15

Idaho at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

-Girl Scouts of the Heartland Night.

WICHITA

HOME: 5-1-1-0

AWAY: 2-2-2-0

OVERALL: 7-3-3-0

Last 10: 6-2-2-0

Streak: 1-0-0-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 17 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Chris Crane, 9

Assists: Patrik Parkkonen, 9

Points: Chris Crane, 14

+/-: Spencer Dorowicz, +6

PIM: Stefan Fournier, 33

LAST WEEK - Wichita opened up a busy week with a Kid's Education Day game on Wednesday morning. In their first-ever meeting against Norfolk, the Thunder won going away, 6-2. Wichita followed that up with a split against longtime rival, Tulsa, winning on Friday night 3-1 and losing on Saturday, 7-2. Wichita opened up this week with a win last night against Kansas City by a 4-2 final on Veterans Day.

BEAU KNOWS - Beau Starrett recorded his fourth goal of the season on Monday night. Starrett has goals in in three of the last four games and points in four-straight.

CRANER - Chris Crane came into the season approaching three milestones in his ECHL career. He reached one of those on Friday night, recording his 100th career ECHL goal and the game-winner. Crane is 6 assists shy of 100 for his ECHL career and just 5 points shy of 200 ECHL points.

SHIPPING DEPT - Luke Shiplo netted his first goal as a pro last Saturday night. He caught a pass from Stefan Fournier near the right circle and beat Devin Williams. The rookie blue liner out of Quinnipiac has 5 points (1g, 4a) in 10 games.

CLIMBING MOUNTAINS - Starting last Saturday, Wichita will face the Mountain Division for the next 50 games. Wichita's next opponent outside the division is Fort Wayne on March 11th.

MILESTONES - Mitch Gillam, Riley Weselowski and Bruce Ramsay are approaching milestones. Gillam is three shy of 100 starts in the ECHL. Weselowski is eight shy of 400 ECHL games. Ramsay is nearing 800 games behind the bench as a pro coach.

THUNDERBOLTS... Chris Crane is tied for 10th in the league in scoring with 14 points...Mitch Gillam is first in minutes played (607), tied for second with six wins and first in saves (343)...Patrik Parkkonen is tied for third among dmen with 9 helpers and tied for 7th in scoring among blueliners...Brendan Smith is tied for 9th among defensemen with 8 points (2g, 6a)...Wichita is 5-1-1-0 at home...Wichita is 4-0-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 23-2-3 when trailing after one...Wichita is 3-0-3-0 in one-goal games...

