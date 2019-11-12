ECHL Transactions - November 12
November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 12, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Tommy Mele, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Turner Ottenbreit, D returned from loan to Iowa
Atlanta:
Add Alexey Solovyev, D assigned by Providence
Delete Alexey Solovyev, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Milan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Greenville:
Add Cliff Pu, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Add Rodrigo Abols, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Horvat, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Add Dante Salituro, F added to active roster (team suspension lifted)
Delete Dante Salituro, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Toronto (AHL) [11/11]
Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL) [11/11]
Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve [11/11]
South Carolina:
Add Scott Davidson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve
Delete Jaynen Rissling, D placed on reserve
Delete Casey Bailey, F loaned to Charlotte
Utah:
Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve
