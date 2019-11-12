ECHL Transactions - November 12

November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 12, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Tommy Mele, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Turner Ottenbreit, D returned from loan to Iowa

Atlanta:

Add Alexey Solovyev, D assigned by Providence

Delete Alexey Solovyev, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Milan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Greenville:

Add Cliff Pu, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Add Rodrigo Abols, F assigned from Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Horvat, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Add Dante Salituro, F added to active roster (team suspension lifted)

Delete Dante Salituro, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Mac Hollowell, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Delete Joe Duszak, D recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Toronto (AHL) [11/11]

Add Aaron Luchuk, F assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL) [11/11]

Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve [11/11]

South Carolina:

Add Scott Davidson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve

Delete Jaynen Rissling, D placed on reserve

Delete Casey Bailey, F loaned to Charlotte

Utah:

Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.