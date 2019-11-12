Condors Send Three to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Edmonton has reassigned forwards Cameron Hebig (HE-big) and Nolan Vesey (VEE-see) from Bakersfield to Wichita. The Condors have also loaned forward Jakob Stukel (STOO-kuhl) to Wichita. Also, forward Tommy Mele has been released.

Hebig, 22, is in his second year as a pro. He tallied 29 points (11g, 18a) in 64 games last season for the Condors. A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward signed a three-year NHL entry level contract with the Oilers on December 28, 2017. Last season, Hebig began the year with 6 goals in his first 10 games as a pro. He finished third on the Condors in goals scored by a rookie with 11.

Prior to turning pro, Hebig played five years in the Western Hockey League for the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats. His best came during his overage season in 2017-18 when he racked up 90 points (41g, 49a) in 66 games between Saskatoon and Regina. During that same season, he paced the Pats with 6 goals in seven playoff games as the team hosted the 2018 Memorial Cup. Overall, he finished with 225 points (98g, 127a) in 264 games during his junior career.

Vesey, 24, was assigned to Wichita on October 22 and played against Idaho on October 25. He was recalled the next day and played for Bakersfield against the Stockton Heat. Vesey is in his second season as a pro. A native of North Reading, Massachusetts, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward is a former draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs (round 6, #158 overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He was acquired by Edmonton on June 8, 2018 and appeared in 32 games for the Thunder last season. He notched 10 points (3g, 7a) over that span and also played in two games for the Condors.

Stukel, 22, was recalled to Bakersfield on November 1. Prior to his going back to the

Condors, he played in three games for the Thunder. The second-year pro signed an AHL deal with Bakersfield in the off-season. He recorded 42 points (19g, 23a) in 57 games with the Thunder last year.

The Thunder returns home for the next two games starting tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

