Forward Dante Salituro Returns to Indy
November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that forward Dante Salituro is returning to Indy after playing three games for Finnish side SaiPa.
Salituro, 22, signed with Indy in late August after he spent the 2018-19 season under contract with the NHL's Minnesota Wild. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound forward later signed with SaiPa in Finland's Liiga, playing in three games and earning a -2 rating before being released by the team.
Assigned to the Allen Americans during the 2018-19 season, Salituro skated in 66 ECHL games, earning a career high in points tallying 22 goals and 39 assists while leading the Americans in both assists and points. A native of North York, Ontario, Salituro has appeared in 126 ECHL games with the Cincinnati Cyclones, Norfolk Admirals, Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans, earning 111 points (46g, 65a) as well as a spot in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 12, 2019
- Forward Dante Salituro Returns to Indy - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - November 12 - ECHL
- Pecararo Recalled; Abols, Pu Assigned - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bailey Signs PTO with AHL's Charlotte Checkers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Fall to Cincinnati 4-2, for First Road Loss - Allen Americans
- Mariners Weekly: Home Ice Advantage Takes Shape - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Weekly, November 12 - Wichita Thunder
- Madsen Returns to Rush from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Send Kids Home Happy with Matinee Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule and Promotional Calendar Changes - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Netminder Clint Windsor Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.