Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Week

Fort Wayne, IN - The ECHL announced Tuesday that Fort Wayne's Shawn Szydlowski has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 4-10. Szydlowski is in his ninth pro year and seventh with the Komets. It's the third time the veteran has won the weekly honor. Szydlowski earned the weekly award twice with Fort Wayne during the 2014-15 season.

For the week, Szydlowski scored three goals and four assists for seven points and finished the week with a three-game point-scoring streak.

The St. Clair Shores, Michigan native bagged a goal and two assists Wednesday at Cincinnati, dished two assists in a 6-2 win at Kalamazoo Friday and completed the week by adding two goals in the Komets' 6-5 victory of the Wings at Kalamazoo Saturday.

Szydlowski has appeared in all 12 Fort Wayne games and ranks second with 14 points and is tied with Mason Bergh for first with nine assists.

The week ahead-- The Komets return home to host the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at 8:05pm before hitting the road again to Cincinnati Saturday for a 7:35pm start. Sunday the Komets cap the week with a 4:05pm matinee at Wheeling.

