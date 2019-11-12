Pecararo Recalled; Abols, Pu Assigned

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have made the following transactions on Tuesday, November 12:

Forward Liam Pecararo has been recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Forward Cliff Pu has been re-assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Forward Rodrigo Abols has been re-assigned to the Swamp Rabbits from the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Pecararo has been one of the ECHL's most impressive rookies. Among his rookie compatriots, he ranks tops in goals (10) and second in points (14). Among all scorers in the league, he ranks second in goals and fifth in points. The 23-year-old Massachusetts native started his first full pro season out of Northeastern University.

Pu started the season with the Swamp Rabbits in preseason, but was immediately recalled to the Thunderbirds. Formerly a 3rd round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2016, he has 56 games of AHL experience, including three games this season. Pu, 21, won a Memorial Cup and an OHL championship with the London Knights.

Abols, a 7th round pick by the Vancouver Canucks in 2016, is in his first professional season in North America. He spent the last two seasons in Sweden at the highest professional level in Orebro.

