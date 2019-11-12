Americans Fall to Cincinnati 4-2, for First Road Loss
November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 4-2 matinee decision to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday morning at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.
The Americans lost their first road game of the season on Tuesday, it was just their third road game of the year. Justin Vaive led the way for Cincinnati with two goals, his 4th and 5th goals of the season.
Brett Pollock and Spencer Asuchak scored for the Americans. The first goal was originally credited to Olivier Archambault, but later changed to Brett Pollock. It was Spencer Asuchak's 100th goal with the Allen Americans. He passed Greger Hanson and Chad Costello last week to become the Allen Americans all-time leading goal scorer.
Special teams were the factor today as Mason Mitchell's power play goal in the third period proved to be the game winner. It was the first time all season that the Americans gave up a road power play goal.
"We didn't get our game going until the third period," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We had all kinds of opportunities to score. We just didn't play a very gritty game."
Zachary Sawchenko, who finished runner up for the ECHL Goalie of the Week this week was outstanding again making several big saves to keep the Americans in the game.
Allen looks to even it up on Thursday night at 6:35 pm CST for the series finale. The Allen Americans will return home this Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm for the annual Pucks-N-Paws Game.
Three Stars:
1. CIN - J. Vaive
2. CIN - S. Romeo
3. CIN - M. Mitchel
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans battle the Cincinnati Cyclones
(Cincinnati Cyclones)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 12, 2019
- Pecararo Recalled; Abols, Pu Assigned - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bailey Signs PTO with AHL's Charlotte Checkers - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans Fall to Cincinnati 4-2, for First Road Loss - Allen Americans
- Mariners Weekly: Home Ice Advantage Takes Shape - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Weekly, November 12 - Wichita Thunder
- Madsen Returns to Rush from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Send Kids Home Happy with Matinee Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Week - Fort Wayne Komets
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule and Promotional Calendar Changes - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Netminder Clint Windsor Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.