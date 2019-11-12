Americans Fall to Cincinnati 4-2, for First Road Loss

November 12, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen Americans battle the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones) Allen Americans battle the Cincinnati Cyclones(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 4-2 matinee decision to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Tuesday morning at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Americans lost their first road game of the season on Tuesday, it was just their third road game of the year. Justin Vaive led the way for Cincinnati with two goals, his 4th and 5th goals of the season.

Brett Pollock and Spencer Asuchak scored for the Americans. The first goal was originally credited to Olivier Archambault, but later changed to Brett Pollock. It was Spencer Asuchak's 100th goal with the Allen Americans. He passed Greger Hanson and Chad Costello last week to become the Allen Americans all-time leading goal scorer.

Special teams were the factor today as Mason Mitchell's power play goal in the third period proved to be the game winner. It was the first time all season that the Americans gave up a road power play goal.

"We didn't get our game going until the third period," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We had all kinds of opportunities to score. We just didn't play a very gritty game."

Zachary Sawchenko, who finished runner up for the ECHL Goalie of the Week this week was outstanding again making several big saves to keep the Americans in the game.

Allen looks to even it up on Thursday night at 6:35 pm CST for the series finale. The Allen Americans will return home this Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm for the annual Pucks-N-Paws Game.

Three Stars:

1. CIN - J. Vaive

2. CIN - S. Romeo

3. CIN - M. Mitchel

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.