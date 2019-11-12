Bailey Signs PTO with AHL's Charlotte Checkers

South Carolina Stingrays forward Casey Bailey

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals, have announced Tuesday that forward Casey Bailey has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

The 27-year-old attacker appeared in nine games with South Carolina this season, totaling 11 points on eight goals and three assists. Bailey was among the ECHL's league leaders in many categories including goals scored (6th), plus-minus (+10, 3rd) and shots on goal (52, 3rd). The Anchorage, Alaska native has also registered points in all of South Carolina's eight road games this season

A year ago, Bailey played for Bratislava Slovan in the KHL, his first year playing outside of North America. In 2017-18, Bailey played the entirety of the season with the AHL's Bridgeport Sound Tigers, appearing in all of the team's 76 regular season games. The forward made his NHL debut at the end of the 2014-15 season when he turned pro with the Toronto Maple Leafs and became the first-ever Penn State University alum to appear in an NHL contest. Baily also played seven games with Ottawa during the 2016-17 year. That season he was honored as an AHL All-Star when he led the Binghamton Senators with 21 goals.

In a separate transaction, the Stingrays released goaltender Billy Christopoulos from his standard player contract.

South Carolina returns home to North Charleston to begin a busy stretch when they battle the Indy Fuel on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

