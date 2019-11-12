Solar Bears Announce Schedule and Promotional Calendar Changes

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced changes to the following home game dates:

The game scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. the Atlanta Gladiators has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

The game scheduled for Thursday, March 5 vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits has been moved to Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Consequently, the Solar Bears promotional schedule has been affected in the following ways:

The game that will now be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 will now feature the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss.

The game that will now be played on Wednesday, March 4 is now a Wine Down Wednesday featuring $5 wine specials.

The team's Parkinson's Awareness Night presented by BioClinica research will now be hosted on Wednesday, March 11 vs. South Carolina

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears are back in action against the Florida Everblades on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

