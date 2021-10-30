Solar Bears Captain Kevin Lohan Earns AHL Tryout
October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan has signed a professional try-out agreement with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Lohan, 28, joins Syracuse after skating in two games with Orlando this season, recording one goal. The fourth-year pro previously appeared in AHL training camp this season with the Crunch, and could make his AHL regular season debut tonight when Syracuse visits the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The Solar Bears return to action when they face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for "Boo with the Bears" and the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.
