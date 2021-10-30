Blades Drop Thriller in Shootout against Admirals
October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. -- In a compelling Saturday night rubber match, the Everblades suffered a 4-3 shootout loss to the Norfolk Admirals at Hertz Arena.
The Everblades drew first blood for the third consecutive game after Ben Masella struck on a faceoff with 11:51 to play in the first period. Masella's opening goal of the season was assisted by John McCarron, extending his point streak to three games.
Florida wasted no time adding to their 1-0 lead in the second period with Jake Jaremko finishing off a tic-tac-toe play alongside Kody McDonald. The marker came at 3:17 of the period. Moments later, Norfolk's Darien Craighead buried the puck on an Admirals power play and cut their deficit in half to 2-1.
At the 12-minute marker of the middle frame, Eric Williams blistered home a slapshot from the far point to equalize the score at 2-2. The Everblades' Levko Koper kept it a back-and-forth affair by tapping in a loose puck from the slot to put the Blades ahead 3-2.
With a little over two minutes away from a regulation victory, the Everblades gave up a goal which took an unforeseen bounce off a skate and into the net during a clearing opportunity. The credit for the Admirals' tying marker was given to Chase Lang.
After seven minutes of scoreless overtime, the three-round shootout was decided in the favor of the Admirals after Williams capitalized in the final round. The result puts the Everblades at 1-2-1 on the season and the Admirals at 3-2-0.
Next, the Everblades will embark on their first road trip of the 2021-22 season, beginning on Friday, Nov. 5 in a 7:15 pm game against the Maine Mariners. The matchup will be carried by ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM and 104.3 FM and FloHockey.TV.
The Everblades return to Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to host the in-state rival Orlando Solar Bears. Fans can take advantage of Hump Day Deals including $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night long. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.
