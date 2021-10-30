Miner Gets 2nd Straight Shutout as Utah Wins 3-0

Wichita, Kansas - Trent Miner earned a 27 save shutout as the Utah Grizzlies got goals from Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen in a 3-0 win over the Wichita Thunder on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Utah's Tyler Penner got on the board 16:52 into the first period. Penner now has 2 goals in his last 3 games. Utah has scored first in all 4 games this season. Quinn Ryan scored on a rebound 13:51 into the second. Andrew Nielsen made it 3-0 on a one-timer 1:14 into the third period. It was a 4 on 4 goal Nielsen scored for his first in a Utah uniform.

For Miner he now has shutouts in back-to-back games as he has saved all 48 shots over the last 2 games. Utah has outscored opponents 7 to 0 over the last 2 contests. Utah was a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 27. Utah has scored 3 or more goals in all 4 regular season games.

Friday night was the only time Utah will play at INTRUST Bank Arena this season. Wichita will visit Maverik Center for a 4 game series on December 15, 17-19. The Grizz road trip continues on Saturday night at Allen. It will be the first meeting between the clubs since they met in the playoffs last June. Face-off will be at 6:05 pm and can be seen on FloSports and heard on Mixlr.

3 stars

1. Trent Miner (Utah) - 27 save shutout.

2. Quinn Ryan (Utah) - 1 goal, +1.

3. Andrew Nielsen (Utah) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

