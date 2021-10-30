Thunder Drops Home Opener to Utah

WICHITA, Kan. - Trent Miner stopped 27 shots and Utah spoiled Wichita's home opener on Friday night to grab a 3-0 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Grizzlies took a 1-0 lead at 16:52 of the first. Tyler Penner caught up to a loose puck and slid it under Evan Buitenhuis. Wichita had the first two power plays of the game, but were held at bay by Utah.

In the second, Quinn Ryan made it 2-0 as he crashed the far post and put home a rebound for his second of the season.

Late in the frame, Ivan Bondarenko thought he cut the lead in half when he fired a shot from the right circle. The puck caught the iron, rolled through the crease and was immediately waived off. The ref blew the whistle and decided to review the play. The called stood and Utah continued to lead 2-0 after two periods.

Andrew Nielson hammered home a one-timer at 1:14 of the third to make it 3-0. Wichita started to find some footing late in the contest, but Miner was up to the task and claimed a 3-0 win.

