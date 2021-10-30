Game Day Preview: Americans Host Utah, 7:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), face the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the first game of a two-game series. The Americans are 1-1-0 this season. TONIGHT, is Legacy Night, with several Americans Alumni returning for the game. Join us for a pregame Meet-N-Greet at Bar Louie from 5:30 to 6:30 pm

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

ABOUT LAST GAME:

The Americans bounced back after a loss last Saturday night with a win on Sunday afternoon 6-3 over the Wichita Thunder. Eric Roy, Spencer Asuchak and Jack Combs all had a three-point afternoon. Rookie Alexis Gravel picked up the win stopping 31 of 34 Wichita shots on net.

Team leaders through two games: Ryan Lohin leads the Americans with two goals through two games. Lohin had an even strength goal, and shorthanded goal last Sunday in the Americans win. Spencer Asuchak, Eric Roy and Jack Combs are tied for the team lead in assists with two each.

Utah Change on the Bench: Ryan Kinasewich takes over as Head Coach and General Manager after the departure of Tim Branham, who was promoted to the Colorado Eagles as an Assistant Coach. Utah enters tonight's game on a two-game winning streak.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH:

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 1-1-0

AWAY: 0-0-0

OVERALL: 1-1-0

Last 10: 1-1-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Ryan Lohin, 2

Assists: Eric Roy and two others (2)

Points: Jack Combs and two others (3)

+/-: Branden Troock (+1)

PIM: Ryan Lohin (7)

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 1-1-0

AWAY: 1-1-0

OVERALL: 2-2-0

Last 10: 2-2-0

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Brian Bowen, 3

Assists: Brandon Cutler, 3

Points: Brandon Cutler and Brian Bowen, 4

+/-: Brian Bowen +6

PIM: Andrew Nielsen, 16

