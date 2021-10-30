ECHL Transactions - October 30
October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 30, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Brett Gravelle, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Roy, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville
Florida:
Add Jake Kearley, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Samuel Harvey, G activated from reserve
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Ryan Edquist, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Ryan Edquist, G released as EBUG
Orlando:
Delete Kevin Lohan, D loaned to Syracuse
Reading:
Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
