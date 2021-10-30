ECHL Transactions - October 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 30, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Brett Gravelle, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Roy, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Add Jake Kearley, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Samuel Harvey, G activated from reserve

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Ryan Edquist, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Ryan Edquist, G released as EBUG

Orlando:

Delete Kevin Lohan, D loaned to Syracuse

Reading:

Add Dylan Pasco, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Hayden Hawkey, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kirill Ustimenko, G recalled to Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

