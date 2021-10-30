Icemen Earn Hard-Fought 2-1 Road Win at Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC -- The Jacksonville Icemen (2-0-0-0, 4 pts) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 2-1 at the Bons Secours Wellness Arena Friday night as James Sanchez was credited with the game-winning goal and continues his hot streak with four points in two games.

Both teams got off to a quick start as they traded offensive zone chances to start the period. About six minutes into the game, Craig Martin scored off of a snapshot from the face-off circle after a great pass from Zach Berzolla deep into his own zone to give Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville goaltender Charles Williams made some spectacular saves throughout the opening period to help maintain the Icemen 1-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Icemen got off to a slower start to period two as Greenville had a lot of offensive zone play early on. Jacksonville forward Christopher Brown received an early penalty which put Greenville on the powerplay. Defenseman Alec Rauhauser snapped a shot from the slot that beat a screened Williams to even the score at 1-1 just 90 second into middle frame.

The Icemen reclaimed the lead on their second power play of the evening. Forward James Sanchez scored off a rebound at the top of the crease following an Ara Nazarian shot to give Jacksonville a 2-1 lead.

The Icemen started the third period on the penalty kill as Jacob Friend's minor carried over from the second period. The Swamp Rabbits used the momentum from their powerplay to generate numerous opportunities, but the Icemen penalty kill kept the Rabbits off the board to protect the lead.

The Icemen generated very few scoring opportunities in the third period, but did lock down the game defensively for the remainder of the period. Williams turned aside all nine shots faced in the third period, to help seal the 2-1 victory of his club. Williams finished the game with 23 saves, while Jacksonville outshot Greenville goal 30-24.

The Icemen continue their road swing to open the season, as they head to Orlando on Sunday for a Halloween matinee against the Solar Bears. Please note the game time for this game has changed, and will now begin at 1:00 p.m. Fans can listen to the action on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV.

