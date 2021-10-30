D'Astous Delivers OT Game Winner for Utah
October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Allen, Texas - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winner with 1:23 left in overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 at Allen Event Center on Saturday night.
Allen scored in the first minute of all 3 periods, while Utah tied the game in the second half of all 3 periods. Allen's Ryan Lohin scored 48 seconds into the game. Utah's Connor Graham tied it up 11:32 into the first as he connected on a pass from Mason Mannek. It was Graham's first professional goal. Utah outshot Allen 16 to 7 in the first period as the score was tied after 20 minutes of play.
Allen's Jackson Leppard scored 30 seconds into the second period. It stayed a 2-1 game until Tyler Penner scored shorthanded with 47 seconds left in the period. Penner has 3 goals in his last 4 games. Utah has 3 shorthanded goals in 5 games this season.
Jack Combs scored on the power play 44 seconds into the third period to give Allen a 3-2 lead. Utah scored their first power play goal of the season 13:25 into the third as Quinn Ryan connects for his 3rd of the year. Utah goaltender Trent Miner made a big save on a breakaway with about a minute left in regulation.
Utah outshot Allen 8 to 2 in overtime and 49 to 25 for the game. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into the extra session. Captain Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher got the assists on the game winner. Boucher led Utah with 8 shots on goal.
Utah has won 3 in a row and has scored 3 or more goals in each of their 5 games. Trent Miner has been in net for all 3 wins. Miner saved 22 of 25 for Utah and Allen's Francis Marotte saved 45 of 49.
The road trip concludes on Sunday afternoon as Utah takes on Allen at 1:05 pm mountain time. Grizzlies return home for a 2 game series vs Rapid City on November 5th and 6th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Saturday the 6th is the annual Pooch on the Pond night where fans can bring their dog to the game and sit in a designated section at Maverik Center.
3 stars
1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - OT game winner. 1 goal, 1 assist.
2. Ryan Lohin (Allen) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.
3. Tyler Penner (Utah) - 1 goal, 5 shots.
