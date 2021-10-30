D'Astous Delivers OT Game Winner for Utah

October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen, Texas - Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored the game winner with 1:23 left in overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Allen Americans 4-3 at Allen Event Center on Saturday night.

Allen scored in the first minute of all 3 periods, while Utah tied the game in the second half of all 3 periods. Allen's Ryan Lohin scored 48 seconds into the game. Utah's Connor Graham tied it up 11:32 into the first as he connected on a pass from Mason Mannek. It was Graham's first professional goal. Utah outshot Allen 16 to 7 in the first period as the score was tied after 20 minutes of play.

Allen's Jackson Leppard scored 30 seconds into the second period. It stayed a 2-1 game until Tyler Penner scored shorthanded with 47 seconds left in the period. Penner has 3 goals in his last 4 games. Utah has 3 shorthanded goals in 5 games this season.

Jack Combs scored on the power play 44 seconds into the third period to give Allen a 3-2 lead. Utah scored their first power play goal of the season 13:25 into the third as Quinn Ryan connects for his 3rd of the year. Utah goaltender Trent Miner made a big save on a breakaway with about a minute left in regulation.

Utah outshot Allen 8 to 2 in overtime and 49 to 25 for the game. D'Astous scored the game winner 5:37 into the extra session. Captain Trey Bradley and Matthew Boucher got the assists on the game winner. Boucher led Utah with 8 shots on goal.

Utah has won 3 in a row and has scored 3 or more goals in each of their 5 games. Trent Miner has been in net for all 3 wins. Miner saved 22 of 25 for Utah and Allen's Francis Marotte saved 45 of 49.

The road trip concludes on Sunday afternoon as Utah takes on Allen at 1:05 pm mountain time. Grizzlies return home for a 2 game series vs Rapid City on November 5th and 6th. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Saturday the 6th is the annual Pooch on the Pond night where fans can bring their dog to the game and sit in a designated section at Maverik Center.

3 stars

1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - OT game winner. 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Ryan Lohin (Allen) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

3. Tyler Penner (Utah) - 1 goal, 5 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.