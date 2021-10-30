Grizzlies Gameday: Utah at Allen, October 30, 2021
October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Utah Grizzlies (2-2, 4 points, .500 Win %) at Allen Americans (1-1, 2 points, .500 Win %)
Saturday, October 30, 2021. Allen Event Center. 6:05 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports
It's the 2nd game of the 3 game weekend road trip for the Grizzlies, who were in Wichita last night. It's a re-match of last season's first round playoff series. It's the first of 5 meetings with Allen. Utah has outscored opponents 7 to 0 over the last 2 games. Utah has 3 or more goals in all 4 games.
Trent Miner Earns Second Straight Shutout
Trent Miner stopped all 27 Wichita shots on Friday night as Utah won 3-0. It was Miner's second straight shutout as he saved all 21 shots in a 4-0 win over Idaho on October 24th. Miner has saved 48 shots over the last 2 games. Miner had 1 shutout with the AHL's Colorado Eagles last season. Overall Miner has 3 shutouts in only 9 professional games. In 4 seasons in the WHL Miner had 8 shutouts for the Vancouver Giants.
The last time Utah had back-to-back shutouts was in the 2018-2019 season where Joe Cannata earned 3 straight shutouts. Cannata saved 30 for 30 as Utah defeated Indy 4-0 on November 17th. Cannata shut out Allen 4-0 on November 21 as he saved all 18 shots and 2 nights later he shut out Allen again as Utah won 5-0 behind 35 Cannata saves.
Utah Strikes First
Grizzlies have scored first in all 4 games this season.
Last Week's Games
Friday, October 22, 2021 - Idaho 7 Utah 3 - AJ White 3 goals, Luc Brown 2 goals and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler, Quinn Ryan and Charles-Edouard D'Astous each scored for Utah. Idaho outshot Utah 34 to 27.
Saturday, October 23, 2021 - Idaho 5 Utah 3 - Matthew Boucher 8 shots on goal. Tyler Penner, Nate Clurman and Brian Bowen each scored for Utah. Brandon Cutler 2 assists. Idaho was 1 for 1 on the power play. Utah was 0-1.
Sunday, October 24, 2021 - Idaho 0 Utah 4 - Brian Bowen 2 goals, Matthew Boucher and Charle-Edouard D'Astous each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Trent Miner got a 21 save shutout, his 2nd pro shutout.
This Week's Games
Friday, October 29, 2021 - Utah 3 Wichita 0. - Trent Miner 27 save shutout. Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan and Andrew Nielsen scored goals for Utah. Utah was 6 for 6 on the penalty kill. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 27. It's Utah's only trip to Wichita this season. Wichita will be at Maverik Center for a 4 game series on December 15, 17-19.
Saturday, October 30, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm
Sunday, October 31, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm.
All times Mountain
Tyler Penner Enjoys Home Openers
Last night Tyler Penner scored the game's first goal 16:52 into the contest. Last night happened to be Wichita's home opener. Penner also scored the game's first goal in the Grizzlies home opener on October 23rd at Idaho. Penner has 2 goals in his last 3 games.
Grizzlies Among League Leaders
Trent Miner leads the league with 2 shutouts. Luke Martin leads the league in plus/minus at +7. Brian Bowen is tied for 2nd at +6. Matthew Boucher is 4th in shots on goal (17).
Grizzlies Roster
Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.
Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.
Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.
2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)
Overall record: 2-2
Home record: 1-1. Utah outscored Idaho 7-5 at home last weekend.
Road record: 1-1.
Win percentage: .500.
Streak: Won 2.
Standings Points: 4.
Last 10: 2-2.
Goals per game: 3.25 (16th) Goals for: 13
Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 7th). Goals Against: 12
Shots per game: 31.25 (15th).
Shots against per game: 27.25 (Tied 4th).
Power Play: 0 for 9. Last Season: 16.8 % - 47 for 280 (8th).
Penalty Kill: 16 for 21, 76.2 % (19nd) Last Season: 84.2 % - 218 for 259 (5th)
Penalty Minutes: 65
Shorthanded Goals: 2
Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.
Players Used: 20
Record When Scoring First: 2-2. Utah scored first in all 4 games last weekend.
First Goal Win Loss
Utah Grizzlies 2 2
Opposition 0 0
Team Leaders (2021-22 season)
Goals: Brian Bowen (3).
Assists: Brandon Cutler/Trey Bradley (3).
Points: Bowen/Cutler (4).
Plus/Minus: Luke Martin (+6) - Leads league.
PIM: Andrew Nielsen (16)
Games Played: Many tied with 4.
Power Play Points: 0. Last season Ryan Lowney led Utah with 17.
Power Play Goals: 0. Current Idaho Steelhead AJ White led Utah with 9 last year.
Power Play Assists: 0. Last season Ryan Lowney and Ty Lewis each had 11.
Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (17).
Shooting Percentage: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (2 for 8). 25.0 %. - Minimum 5 shots
Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner (1).
Wins: Trent Miner (2).
Save %: Miner (.915).
Goals Against Average: Miner (2.33)
Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL
Utah Grizzlies 3 4 6 0 0 13 Utah Grizzlies 44 49 32 0 125
Opposition 2 6 4 0 0 12 Opposition 34 38 37 0 109
Next 10 Games
October 30, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm
October 31, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm.
November 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 6, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 12, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.
November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.
November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.
November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.
November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.
All times Mountain
Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)
Goal Streaks: Tyler Penner, Quinn Ryan, Andrew Nielsen
Assist Streaks: Connor Graham (2), Trey Bradley, Luke Martin, Nate Clurman (1).
Point Streaks of 2 or more: Graham (3).
Many 1 Goal Games
35 of the 72 games Utah played last season were decided by 1 goal. Last season the Grizzlies played in 18 games past regulation. However 0 of the 4 games this season have been decided by 1 goal.
Multiple Point games (2021-2022)
2: Brian Bowen
1: Brandon Cutler, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Tyler Penner.
Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)
Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.
Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.
