Thunder Earn Point on Halloween Eve against Royals
October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder earned a point on Saturday night as they were downed in overtime by the Reading Royals, 3-2. The Thunder honored Healthcare Heroes in front of a crowd of 3,433 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.
The Royals drew first blood thanks to an early Matthew Strome goal but the Thunder countered with Nick Rivera's first goal with the team. Patrick Grasso and Tyler Irvine earned the assists.
Reading regained their lead after Brayden Low beat Adirondack netminder Mareks Mitens but the Thunder used a late powerplay to respond. Pete MacArthur's wrist shot blew past Royals' goaltender Pat Nagle for the Thunder captain's first of the season. Grasso and Sam Laberge were awarded the helpers.
The game needed overtime which ended 5:07 in following Royals' defenseman Patrick McNally's unassisted effort.
Mitens stopped 23 of 26 shots while Nagle made 31 saves on 33 shots. The Thunder finished 1-for-3 on the powerplay and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
The Thunder are on the road this weekend as they battle the Newfoundland Growlers in St. John's. The puck drops between the two North Division foes at 5:30pm eastern on Friday night.
