Game Notes: at Idaho

October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #4 at Idaho

10/30/21 | Idaho Central Arena | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rapid City Rush scored three unanswered goals in the third period, erasing what was a two-goal deficit en route to a 5-4 win over the Idaho Steelheads, Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena. Stephen Baylis scored twice, Chase Harrison had a goal and an assist and Kenton Helgesen netted the game-winner. Cole Kehler made 27 saves on 31 shots in his first start with the Rush.

WORKING FROM BEHIND: Rapid City allowed the game's first goal 2:06 into the first period on Friday and has seen its opponent score first in every game thus far this season. It trailed, 4-2, in the third period before rattling off three unanswered goals to earn a 5-4 win. Two goals was the largest deficit of the young season for Rapid City and thus the largest deficit it has overcome in a win.

A RUDE RETURN: Rush head coach Scott Burt earned a victory in his first game as a head coach against the Idaho Steelheads. Burt was the assistant coach for the Steelheads in the 2019-20 season and won two Kelly Cups as a player for Idaho. His number 12 is one of four numbers retired by the Steelheads.

HOT START BAYLIS: Stephen Baylis scored twice on Friday night, a power play goal in the first period and the first of the three unanswered Rapid City goals in the third. His two goals matched a career-high; Baylis last put up a pair of goals in a 5-4 Rush win over Wichita on February 26, 2021. Through three games, Baylis leads the Rush with three goals, two of which have come on the power play.

POWERFUL: Rapid City went 1-for-3 on the power play on Friday night and now has a power play goal in each of its three games this season. The Rush are 4-for-15 on the power play thus far, and that 26.7% success rate is the fifth-best in the ECHL.

SEE YOU SOON: The Rush and Steelheads meet again in just 11 days when Idaho arrives in Rapid City for a set of three games in four days beginning on Wednesday, November 10.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rapid City was outshot, 31-26, on Friday night and has now been outshot in each of its three games this season...Colton Leiter scored in the first period of Friday's 5-4 win. It was his first career ECHL goal...The Rush won their first road game of the season for the first time since the 2014-15 season, when they beat the Quad City Mallards, 3-0....Gabe Chabot and Logan Nelson both had an assist on Friday and are the only Rush players to record a point in all three games this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush hit the road again next weekend for a pair of games against the Utah Grizzlies. Friday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 P.M. at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.