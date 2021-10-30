Stingrays Comeback Comes up Short in Greenville

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - A late goal in the 3rd period lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-2-0-0) to their first victory of the season over the South Carolina Stingrays (1-1-0-0) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

The Stingrays gave up their first special teams goals of the year as the Swam Rabbits' Karch Bachman netted his first of the season with only 2.8 seconds remaining in the opening period to make it a 1-0 Greenville lead. Bobby Russel tallied his first professional goal as he doubled the lead 1:03 into the second frame.

South Carolina's Justin Florek cut the deficit in half later on in the second period, cleaning up an initial shot by Jordan Subban. Subban fired a shot from the right circle, and a soft rebound died in front of the net with the big bodied Florek racing in to send home the rebound.

Victor Hadfield scored his first pro goal 6:06 into the 3rd period as he fired a shot from the left circle off a defender and in to tie the game at two goals a piece.

The Swamp Rabbits pulled ahead on a goal from Brett Kemp with just over four minutes remaining before Kevin McKernan sealed the deal with an empty netter in the victory.

Stingrays' netminder, Ryan Bednard (0-1-0-0), stood on his head in the contest and turned back 40 saves of 42 shot attempts.

The Stingrays return to Charleston to take on the Swamp Rabbits this Wednesday, November 3rd for College Night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

