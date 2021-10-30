Swamp Rabbits Down Stingrays 4-2 in Saturday Victory

October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits pulled away with late game heroics in a 4-2 victory over in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

As the back-and-forth first period was winding down, Karch Bachman gave the Swamp Rabbits the 1-0 lead with a power-play goal, his first of the season. The opening score came with just 2.8 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Just after the first minute mark of the second period, Bobby Russell rifled home his first career goal with 1:03 elapsed in the period. Later in the second, the Stingrays got themselves onto the scoreboard with a Justin Florek goal that deflected into the net at the 16:06 mark to bring South Carolina within a single tally.

In the third, South Carolina tied the game on a Victor Hadfield shot from the left side circle to bring the score to 2-2. Late in the period, at the 15:58 mark, the Swamp Rabbits scored the eventual game-winning goal off the falling stick of Brett Kemp for the first tally of his career. With the South Carolina net empty, Kevin McKernan threw a puck down the ice for his first goal of the season and solidified the 4-2 victory.

The Swamp Rabbits travel during the mid-week, on Wednesday, November 3, to take on the Stingray for the third time in four games.

Swamp Rabbits Single Game Tickets are on sale now! For more information or to secure your seats today call 864-674-PUCK (7825) or email INFO@SwampRabbits.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.