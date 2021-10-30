Growlers to Play First Six Games of the Season at CBS Arena

ST. JOHNS, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that the first six home games of the 2021-22 season will be played at the Conception Bay South Arena, in Conception Bay South.

A gracious opportunity to keep the Growlers in Newfoundland, closer to our fans, sponsors, community partners, and families, was presented to our organization by the Town of Conception Bay South this week, and Deacon Sports and Entertainment is proud to work with the town to keep ECHL hockey in the region as we continue to navigate the ongoing situation with the Mary Brown's Centre.

"We are very pleased to provide the Growlers organization with an opportunity to play their first six games in Conception Bay South and be the site for their temporary "home-away-from-home" opening series," said Conception Bay South Mayor, Darrin Bent. "As one of the Province's most attractive locations for day trips, the Town of Conception Bay South will give them a warm reception and make their stay with us an experience they will never forget, as we would do for all our visitors."

The Growlers appreciate the swift action taken by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. to secure the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto for the first six games of the club's home schedule earlier this week. As the week progressed, our organization however faced several logistical and personnel issues that surround sending a professional hockey team away from their homes for an unexpected and extending amount of time.

Information regarding fan capacity, ticket availability and how this will impact season ticket holder packages will be communicated in the coming days via the Growlers' social media channels and online at nlgrowlers.com. We appreciate our fans' support, patience and understanding.

