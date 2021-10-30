Cyclones Drop Home Opener

October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, OH- A one goal game turned into a six goal deficit with a strong third period by the Indy Fuel, who spoiled the Cyclones' first home game in 602 days via a 6-0 final. The Cyclones fall to 2-1 on the season, while Indy improves to 1-1.

7,174 fans made their return to Heritage Bank Center for the first time since Cincinnati shut out the Toledo Walleye by a 1-0 score on March 7, 2020.

- Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 8-6 in the first period that featured two shots ringing off posts, and a fight between Cyclones' Captain Justin Vaive and Indy's Kirill Chayka. It was the first of two fights on the evening, with Johnny Coughlin and Jordan Schneider mixing it up in the second period.

- After incurring a late first period penalty, the Cyclones were forced to the penalty kill at the start of the second period, which allowed for Spencer Watson to score on a net front opportunity, giving the Fuel a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the period.

- Watson would find the back of the net again at the 6:53 mark of period three, as the forward stepped into the right circle and drilled a shot by Houser for the 2-0 Fuel advantage.

- Indy poured it on late, scoring their last four goals in a 3:14 span. Michael Houser took the loss making 23 saves, while Mitch Gillam pitched his 9th career ECHL shutout, stopping all 25 Cyclone bids.

"You use this game for teaching," said Cyclones Head Coach Jason Payne. "You have to learn from your mistakes. That's the only way to get better. You can't disregard these. You have to study. We're all going to make mistakes. Our job here is to work on those mistakes and build up strengths. We're here to develop players."

The Cyclones welcome one of the newest member teams of the ECHL, the Iowa Heartlanders, to town Thursday night for the first leg of a three games in as many days stretch.

The 2021-2022 season rolls on at Heritage Bank Center on Thursday, November 4 for $1 beers and Pucks N Pups! Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.