A Storm of Goals Gives Indy a 6-0 Win over Cincinnati

October 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - An electric third period and impeccable goaltending was the name of the game as the Indy Fuel got revenge for their home opener loss to Cincinnati last week by storming past the Cincinnati Cyclones to win 6-0 in Cincinnati's 2021-22 home opener.

Despite an early power play for Indy and multiple chances by Cincinnati, neither team was able to execute leaving the first period scoreless.

The Fuel started the second period on a power play after Cincinnati's Nick Boka was called for a delay of game penalty with eight seconds remaining in the first. It took just a minute and two seconds for Indy's Spencer Watson to capitalize on the opportunity giving Indy the lead. Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam continued to deny attempts from Cincinnati with 10 saves in the 2nd.

The Fuel started the third period on a power play but were unable to make it past Cincinnati's Michael Houser. A short time later, a pair of Indy penalties gave Cincinnati a 5-on-3 advantage but found themselves scoreless still. The tides turned back in Indy's favor when Spencer Watson scored his second goal of the game with 6:53 on the clock. Riley McKay notched his first pro goal to make it 3-0 and was very quickly followed by three more equal strength goals from Liam Folkes, Brent Gates and Cedric Lacroix respectively.

Indy goaltender Mitch Gillam earned his ninth career shutout with 29 saves throughout the entire game.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.