Rubber Match on Deck Between Florida and Norfolk

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Norfolk Admirals

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, October 30 at 7:00 pm

PROMOTIONS: Celebrate Halloween with the Everblades courtesy of Waste Pro! Fans will have the chance to score some sweets during Trick-or-Treat in the suites of Hertz Arena, and there will be a featured costume contest during the game! Also, enjoy live music from Chris Bepko during our Saturday Tailgate from 5:00-7:00 pm!

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and the Norfolk Admirals will wrap up their three-game series at Hertz Arena on Saturday night. The puck will drop at 7:00 pm for the rubber match between the two squads.

BLADES FALL TO ADMIRALS LAST NIGHT: The first goal of the night came five minutes into the game, when Florida's Blake Winiecki gathered the puck on a face off and rifled it home from the far circle. John McCarron was credited with the lone assist to put the Blades up 1-0.

Norfolk got one back at 16:25 of the opening period, with Eric Williams snapping a shot past goalie Cam Johnson from the blue line. The Admirals held a 10-7 edge in shots on net as the first intermission arrived and no penalties were charged during the opening twenty minutes.

Just when it looked like the middle portion of play would go scoreless, Norfolk's Karl El-Mir scooped up some loose change in the far circle and gave the Admirals a 2-1 lead with 13 seconds left on the clock. It was the third consecutive game that the Everblades trailed after two periods.

With the Everblades pressing hard in the offensive zone, Admirals netminder Beck Warm remained impressive in net through the entirety of the third period, backstopping Norfolk to a 2-1 victory. Warm stopped 29 of 30 shots faced, while Johnson took the loss after blocking 24 of 26 Admiral chances.

THE SERIES: In 27 all-time meetings with the Admirals, the Everblades have dominated the series to the tune of a 20-4-3 record. After tonight's game, the Everblades will visit Norfolk for three games on December 8, 10, and 11.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Entering the new season, Everblades captain John McCarron continues his climb up the team's all-time regular-season leaderboards. With 124 career goals while donning a Blades sweater, McCarron currently ranks third in franchise history. McCarron is just 21 goals shy of Reggie Berg's all-time mark of 145. Not one to be selfish, McCarron also ranks fourth in Blades history with 164 assists, just 43 shy of Tom Buckley's team record of 207.

