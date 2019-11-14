Solar Bears Acquire Eric Drapluk in Three-Team Trade

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has acquired defenseman Eric Drapluk from the Tulsa Oilers as part of a three-team trade. Orlando acquired Drapluk by trading forward Jake Marchment to the Worcester Railers in exchange for defenseman Jake Bolton, whom the Solar Bears have subsequently traded to Tulsa.

Drapluk, 27, has recorded three assists and eight penalty minutes in 13 games with Tulsa this season.

In 232 career games, all with Tulsa, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound defenseman has totaled 86 points (21g-65a) and 178 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Pembroke Pines, Florida played college hockey at Lake Superior State University, where he collected 38 points (13g-25a) and 108 penalty minutes in 134 games for the Lakers program.

Drapluk also played junior hockey for the Coulee Region Chill in the North American Hockey League, where he had 56 points (8g-48a) and 139 penalty minutes in 115 games. During the 2011-12 season he served as team captain and was named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Team.

Marchment, 24, had one goal and 10 penalty minutes in 11 games with the Solar Bears.

