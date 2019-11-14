Milan Wins It in Overtime for Cyclones Following Defensive Battle

November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (8-4-1-0) defeated the Allen Americans, 1-0 in overtime, on Thursday night. Forward Cody Milan scored the lone goal for Cincinnati, while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 22 shots he faced for in first professional shutout.

After a scoreless opening period that saw the 'Clones outshoot Allen, 15-4, the teams engaged in a defensive battle in the second, on registering seven shots a piece. The middle frame was highlighted by a fight between Cincinnati's Shaw Boomhower and Allen's Cole Fraser, and neither team was still able to find the back of the net, and the scoreless tie carried over to the third.

In the final period, the offensive chances picked up for both teams, with the Americans coming out on top with a 10-7 advantage. Both goaltender stood up to several quality scoring chances, and the stalemate was preserved through regulation, thus forcing overtime.

In the extra session, Cincinnati finally broke through when Milan forced a turnover in the defensive zone and skated in one a breakaway and scored to send the 'Clones to a 1-0 win in overtime. The goal was reviewed, however it was determined that the puck crossed the goal line before the net came off its moorings, and the call stood.

Cincinnati outshot the Americans, 30-22 on the evening, while the penalty kill was perfect on all three of its chances. The Cyclones wrap up their three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Ft. Wayne Komets. The face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.