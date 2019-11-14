Milan Wins It in Overtime for Cyclones Following Defensive Battle
November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (8-4-1-0) defeated the Allen Americans, 1-0 in overtime, on Thursday night. Forward Cody Milan scored the lone goal for Cincinnati, while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped all 22 shots he faced for in first professional shutout.
After a scoreless opening period that saw the 'Clones outshoot Allen, 15-4, the teams engaged in a defensive battle in the second, on registering seven shots a piece. The middle frame was highlighted by a fight between Cincinnati's Shaw Boomhower and Allen's Cole Fraser, and neither team was still able to find the back of the net, and the scoreless tie carried over to the third.
In the final period, the offensive chances picked up for both teams, with the Americans coming out on top with a 10-7 advantage. Both goaltender stood up to several quality scoring chances, and the stalemate was preserved through regulation, thus forcing overtime.
In the extra session, Cincinnati finally broke through when Milan forced a turnover in the defensive zone and skated in one a breakaway and scored to send the 'Clones to a 1-0 win in overtime. The goal was reviewed, however it was determined that the puck crossed the goal line before the net came off its moorings, and the call stood.
Cincinnati outshot the Americans, 30-22 on the evening, while the penalty kill was perfect on all three of its chances. The Cyclones wrap up their three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Ft. Wayne Komets. The face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.
The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2019
- Brampton Derails Worcester with Big Third Period - Brampton Beast
- Solar Bears Drop 4-1 Decision to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Milan Wins It in Overtime for Cyclones Following Defensive Battle - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Sunny Side: 'Blades Topple Solar Bears for Fifth Straight Win in Series - Florida Everblades
- Railers Special Teams Fail in 5-2 Loss to the Beast - Worcester Railers HC
- Choose Your Favourite Wiener for a Chance to Win at Sunday's Home Game - Brampton Beast
- Oilers Acquire Defenseman Jake Bolton from Orlando in Exchange for Eric Drapluk - Tulsa Oilers
- Parkkonen Loaned to AHL Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Eric Drapluk in Three-Team Trade - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- F Matthew Gaudreau Recalled by Stockton - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Malatesta Lifts Glads to Midday Win over Jax - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Bring Back Tschantz and Furgele - Maine Mariners
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Doors Open 5:30 PM Saturday at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Shane Conacher Steps Away from Hockey - Adirondack Thunder
- Late Penalty Dooms Rush against Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Can't Hold off Offensive Surge from Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fierce Finish:Five Unanswered Goals Push 'Blades Past Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Greenville Slides Past Norfolk Behind Bajkov's Overtime Goal - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.