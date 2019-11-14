Shane Conacher Steps Away from Hockey

GLENS FALLS, NY - Adirondack Thunder forward Shane Conacher announced today that he is hanging up his skates following a shoulder injury that occurred on October 11th.

Conacher, 25, skated in 99 regular season games with Adirondack and collected 96 points (32 goals, 64 assists). Additionally, he added three goals and two assists in 12 playoff matchups.

The Burlington, ON native joined the team during the 2017-18 season when his ECHL rights were traded by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League from the Orlando Solar Bears to the Thunder.

Conacher re-signed in Glens Falls as a free agent the following summer and then again this past September.

The Adirondack Thunder ask that you please read Shane's letter to Thunder Faithful entitled "Thank You, Glens Falls", which can be found at https://www.echlthunder.com/news/thunder-features/thank-you-glens-falls-by-shane-conacher.

