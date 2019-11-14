F Matthew Gaudreau Recalled by Stockton

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday forward Matthew Gaudreau has been recalled to Stockton (AHL). Gaudreau is tied for 4th in the league in points (16) and even with South Carolina's Tom Parisi for an ECHL-best plus-12 rating.

The third-year professional has nine assists, even with Ralph Cuddemi for tops on the squad. Cuddemi leads the league with 19 points (T-2nd in goals, 10g).

Stockton loaned Gaudreau to the Royals in Oct. 2019. In October, Gaudreau won the ECHL's AMI Graphics Plus-Performer of the month with a plus-eight rating.

The Carney's Point, NJ native played his first two professional seasons in the New York Islanders organization, scoring 24 ECHL goals (60 pts.) with Worcester over 88 games. In the AHL, he has one goal and five points in 17 games.

A Boston College graduate, Gaudreau notched 16 goals and 63 points in 119 NCAA games from 2013-17.

Following a road game at Adirondack Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m., Reading begins a season-long six-game homestand Sat., Nov. 16 at Santander Arena vs. Wheeling for the Royals' annual Veterans Day Game.

