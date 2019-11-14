Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen Americans

November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Game 13 (Home Game 6)

Vs. Allen Americans (9-3-0-0, 18 pts)

Thursday, November 14, 2019, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones continue their three-game homestand on Thursday night against Allen, following a 4-2 victory over the Americans in their annual Field Trip Day Game on Tuesday morning. The Cyclones have now won two in a row, and are in a three-way tie for first place in the ECHL's Central Division.

Tuesday Morning Recap:The Cincinnati Cyclones (7-4-1-0) took down the Allen Americans, 4-2, in their annual Field Trip Game on Tuesday morning. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with a pair of goals, while forwards Mason Mitchell and Jesse Schultz each scored lone markers for the Cyclones. The Cyclones outshot Allen, 30-25 on the morning, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 23 in the win.

Sunday Afternoon Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (6-4-1-0) took down the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones received goals from forwards Ben Johnson, Darik Angeli, and John Edwardh, and brought their two-game losing streak to an end. Cincinnati outshot the Wings, 29-24 on the afternoon, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 22 for his first Cyclones win.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (5-4-1-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forward Jesse Schultz scored the lone goal for the 'Clones. The Cyclones were outshot, 36-27 on the evening, with goaltender Sean Romeo stopping 32 in the loss.

Previewing Allen: The Americans saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday morning with a 4-2 loss to Cincinnati, and now sit in second place in the ECHL's Mountain Division. They have been finding ways to win, as all but four of their games have been decided by one goal, including seven of their nine wins. They also have a League-high five overtime wins. Offensively, they rank ninth in the ECHL with 3.08 goals per game, and are led by forward Spencer Asuchak who has accounted for five goals and eight assists. He is followed by forward Gabriel Gagne (6g, 5a) and Oliver Archambault (5g, 6a) who round out the top three. In goal, Jake Paterson has shouldered the bulk of the load, appearing in seven games and posting a record of 6-1-0-0 along with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Thursday concludes two two-game season series between the Cyclones and Americans. The Cyclones took two-of-three from Allen last season on the road, and Tuesday game Cincinnati the leads in the all-time series, 3-2-1-1.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati welcomes in the Ft. Wayne Komets on Saturday night, in the finale of their three-game homestand. The Cyclones beat the Komets, 5-4, last Wednesday, and the sides are slated to meet five more times after Saturday night.

Milestone Watch: Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz is closing in on a pair of major professional milestones. He currently is just one point shy of 900 for his pro career following his empty-net goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Allen Americans, and is only 13 games away from 1,000 pro games played. He currently sits at 349 goals and 550 assists across 987 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden. Additionally, Schultz is just nine points shy of 300 ECHL points, and 24 games away from 300 for his ECHL career.

Oh Captain, My Captain!: Cyclones captain Justin Vaive recorded his second two-goal performance in the span of a week in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Allen Americans. Vaive has points in three-straight games and in five of his last six contests (5g, 3a), and is second on the team in scoring with nine points (5g, 4a).

Aquin Recalled: Cyclones forward Pascal Aquin has been recalled by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Aquin has appeared in 10 games for Cincinnati this season, accounting for three assists along with 11 minutes in penalties. Aquin skated in 68 games for Cincinnati last season, ranking fifth on the team in scoring with 59 points, and he was tied for second on the team with 27 goals. He also added 32 assists which placed him sixth. Prior to turning pro, he enjoyed a successful junior hockey career in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). In 221 career games between Gatineau, Shawinigan and Charlottetown, Aquin amassed 42 goals and 48 assists, along with 290 penalty minutes.

Luukkonen Earns his First Win: Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen collected his first win as a Cyclones on Sunday afternoon, stopping 22 shots in the process. He appeared in last Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Brampton Beast, stopping 28 shots in his first game as a Cyclone. Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen is coming off a successful season with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he posted a record of 38-11-2, along with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Year for his efforts, and he also earned the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given to the Most Outstanding Player in the League. He is the first European import player to earn that award. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen made his North American debut late last season, stopping 32 shots in a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators on April 14. He has also seen time on the international stage with the Finnish National Team, earning a gold medal in both the 2019 Under-20 World Junior Championships and 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships, and he helped backstop the Finnish squad to a silver medal in the 2017 U18 WJC. Luukkonen has also suited up on the Finnish club level for the HPK program from 2014-18, winning a Jr. A SM-liiga Championship in 2017.

Finding Their Stride: The line of Justin Vaive, Darik Angeli, and Jesse Schultz have accounted for 12 goals and 15 assists over the last seven games for the Cyclones, after combining for three goals and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Allen. Schultz has points in seven of his last eight games (6g, 5a), and leads the team in scoring with 12 points on the season (7g, 5a). Additionally, Vaive has five goals and three assists over his last six outings, while Angeli has points in two-straight games.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati is a perfect 6-0-0-0 when scoring the first goal and when leading through two periods this season, and are currently seventh in the ECHL with 2.80 goals allowed per game.

Breaking Down the Roster: Cincinnati returns 12 players who donned the Red and Black a season ago, led by 2018-19 League MVP Jesse Schultz, who accounted for 22 goals and 58 assists in 71 games, and was also the recipient of the League's scoring title. Other notable returners include reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year Michael Houser (29-7-4-1, 2.13 GAA, .922 SV%), team captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive (19g, 15a), and forward Brady Vail (27g, 38a). Additionally, Cincinnati received 10 players from the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, and the roster also includes 12 newcomers and five rookies.

The 2019-20 Cincinnati Cyclones season is upon us! The defending Brabham Cup champion Cyclones are looking to build off of last season's success, and we invite YOU to join us for the ride! Single game tickets, along with season and group ticket packages for every game this season are on sale now, and you can get more info by calling (513) 421-PUCK! Stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.