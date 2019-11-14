Choose Your Favourite Wiener for a Chance to Win at Sunday's Home Game
November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release
This Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM, the Beast host the Railers for Sunday Funday!
Our friends at Maple Lodge Farms will be giving away a pair of season tickets to a lucky winner at the game! To enter the contest, just stop by the Maple Lodge Farms booth inside the Kennedy entrance, try their wieners, and tell them which one you liked - it's that simple!
Join us after the game for a post-game skate with the players. Don't forget your CSA approved helmet!
Check out the Brampton Beast Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2019
- Choose Your Favourite Wiener for a Chance to Win at Sunday's Home Game - Brampton Beast
- Oilers Acquire Defenseman Jake Bolton from Orlando in Exchange for Eric Drapluk - Tulsa Oilers
- Parkkonen Loaned to AHL Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Eric Drapluk in Three-Team Trade - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- F Matthew Gaudreau Recalled by Stockton - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Malatesta Lifts Glads to Midday Win over Jax - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Bring Back Tschantz and Furgele - Maine Mariners
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Doors Open 5:30 PM Saturday at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Shane Conacher Steps Away from Hockey - Adirondack Thunder
- Late Penalty Dooms Rush against Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Can't Hold off Offensive Surge from Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fierce Finish:Five Unanswered Goals Push 'Blades Past Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Greenville Slides Past Norfolk Behind Bajkov's Overtime Goal - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brampton Beast Stories
- Choose Your Favourite Wiener for a Chance to Win at Sunday's Home Game
- Get Your Kotak Law Military Appreciation Jersey Now
- Hawerchuk Scores Beauty as Beast Top Walleye
- Reminder: Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day Is Sunday
- Daccord Rock Solid as Beast Shutout Cyclones