Choose Your Favourite Wiener for a Chance to Win at Sunday's Home Game

November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





This Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 PM, the Beast host the Railers for Sunday Funday!

Our friends at Maple Lodge Farms will be giving away a pair of season tickets to a lucky winner at the game! To enter the contest, just stop by the Maple Lodge Farms booth inside the Kennedy entrance, try their wieners, and tell them which one you liked - it's that simple!

Join us after the game for a post-game skate with the players. Don't forget your CSA approved helmet!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.