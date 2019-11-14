Solar Bears Can't Hold off Offensive Surge from Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Despite another 30-plus save performance out of Clint Windsor, the Orlando Solar Bears (3-6-1-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (8-4-0-0) in a 5-1 decision on Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Cody Donaghey scored Orlando's lone goal of the game on the power play at 17:13 of the first period when he received a pass from Mike Monfredo and fired a wrist shot from above the left circle past Ken Appleby.

Although the Solar Bears carried a 1-0 lead into the intermission, the Everblades orchestrated a turnaround in the second period, as Blake Wienecki (3:40), Michael Downing (9:47) and Michael Huntebrinker (17:40) scored to put Florida ahead by a 3-1 score.

Florida tacked on two more goal in the final frame, as Logan Roe (18:29) buried an empty-net chance, and Cam Maclise (18:52) capped the scoring for the hosts.

Windsor took the loss with 32 saves on 36 shots against; Appleby got the victory for Florida with 23 stops on 24 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Michael Downing - FLA

2) Alex Tonge - FLA

3) Ken Appleby - FLA

NOTABLES:

Windsor turned in his fourth consecutive game of 32 or more saves in the loss; he currently ranks sixth in the ECHL with a save percentage of .923

Since Oct. 25, Orlando has gone eight straight games without surrendering a power-play goal, going 30-for-30 on the penalty kill; The Solar Bears lead the ECHL on the season with a PK rate of 91.5%

Michael Brodzinski led Orlando with six shots on goal

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears return home to host the Everblades on Thursday, Nov. 14 for 90s Night and Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light. Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

