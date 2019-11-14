Solar Bears Drop 4-1 Decision to Everblades
November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hunter Fejes netted his team-leading third goal of the season, but the Orlando Solar Bears (3-7-1-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (9-4-0-0) by a 4-1 decision on Thursday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.
The Everblades struck first in the opening frame when Michael Huntebrinker scored from the left circle at 7:22 to put Orlando in a 1-0 hole.
Fejes replied for the Solar Bears just 14 seconds later on the ensuing shift when a turnover in the Everblades zone resulted in Ivan Kosorenkov feeding Fejes for a near-identical play to Huntebrinker's tally to even the score at 7:36.
The Everblades pulled ahead for good in the second period, when Huntebrinker sped in for a breakaway on Zachary Fucale, and his rebound was knocked in by Cam Maclise at 6:18.
Florida tacked on a goal from Zach Magwood at 10:39, and added an empty-net goal from John McCarron at 18:41 of the third period.
Fucale took the loss with 31 saves on 34 shots against; Cam Johnson got the victory for Florida with 22 stops on 23 shots against.
THREE STARS:
1) Cam Maclise - FLA
2) Cam Johnson - FLA
3) Michael Huntebrinker - FLA
NOTABLES:
The Solar Bears went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, pushing their streak of not surrendering a power-play goal to nine games since Oct. 25; The Solar Bears have gone 33-for-33 with the PK over that span and lead the ECHL on the season with a PK rate of 92%
Marcus Crawford and Cody Donaghey tied for the team lead with four shots on goal
NEXT GAMES:
The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. to open a four-game road trip. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.
