Brampton Derails Worcester with Big Third Period

November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





WORCESTER, MA- Matt Petgrave had three assists and Alex Dubeau made 24 saves as the Brampton Beast defeated the Worcester Railers 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Brampton Beast hit the road for their third road trip of the season. The first game brought them to Worcester to take on their North Division rivals, the Railers. The Beast were 2-0 against Worcester coming into Thursday night's game.

The first period saw the Beast defenseman Brenden Miller take a cross check from Railers forward Kyle Thomas. The hit would send Miller to the Beast dressing room to get looked at and would result in a game misconduct.

The Beast would have a power play for the rest of the frame but it was the Railers striking first on the short-handed goal from Barry Almeida.

Brampton would be doe 1-0 after 20 minutes of play and would trail in shots by a count of 10-8.

The second period began with the Beast getting themselves on the board. It was a perfect shot on the power play from Lindsay Sparks and that tied the game one apiece at 2:53.

Brampton continued their momentum with a goal on the same man advantage from David Pacan. The pivot tipped home the shot from Matt Petgrave to give the Beast a 2-1 lead at 3:51.

The Railers fought back and worked off a turnover in Brampton territory. Cody Payne took possession of the puck and was able to find twine past Alex Dubeau at for a 2-2 tie.

The Beast headed to their dressing room tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play and would trail in shots by a count of 15-14.

The third period saw an offensive explosion for the boys out of Brampton. With a Dan Leavens serving a penalty, Erik Bradford dug the puck out along the wall and sent Jackson Leef in all alone. The forward made a slick move and buried the puck in the net to give the Beast a 3-2 lead at 7:37.

Leavens finished up his penalty and with fresh legs made his way out of the box. Sparks hit him in stride and sent the forward in on a breakaway. He would make am beautiful move and roof the puck for a Beast 4-2 lead at 8:44.

Brampton continued their assault and was able to add some extra insurance with a goal from David Vallorani. That gave the Beast a 5-2 lead at 16:38 of the third.

Time would wind down and the Beast would hold firm and would pick up their second win in a row. Alex Dubeau would record the W and would finish with 24 total saves. Jakub Skarek would take the loss and finish with 16 saves of his own.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Payne (WOR) 2) Sparks (BRA) 1) Leavens (BRA) The Beast would finish the contest by going two-for-six on the man advantage. The Railers would finish scoreless in seven attempts. The Beast will now travel to Maine to face the Mariners for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15 PM.

