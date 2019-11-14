Parkkonen Loaned to AHL Bakersfield

Wichita Thunder defenseman Patrik Parkkonen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Patrik Parkkonen has been loaned to the Condors.

Parkkonen, 26 , sits in third place on the Thunder with 10 points. He is tied for second in assists by a defensemen with 10 and tied for sixth for points by a defensemen with 10 assists.

A native of Porvoo, Finland, the 5-foot-9, 187-pound defenseman played two seasons for the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. Parkkonen collected 33 points (7g, 26a) in 110 games in his two seasons with the Tigers. He returned to his native country to finish his junior career and turned pro in 2015-16, signing with Lausitzer Fuchse (DEL2). In 2016-17, he led all defensemen in assists (38) and points (50). Last season, he played in the EBEL for Orli Znojmo, where he tallied 26 points (7g, 19a) in 45 games.

