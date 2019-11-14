Sunny Side: 'Blades Topple Solar Bears for Fifth Straight Win in Series

Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson lays out for a save against the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cam Maclise and Michael Huntebrinker each tallied a goal and an assist and Cam Johnson made 22 saves to lift the Florida Everblades to a 4-1 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday at the Amway Center.

In the fourth meeting with Orlando (3-7-1-1, 8 pts.) in the last nine days, the Everblades (9-4-0-0, 18 pts.) received goals from four separate sources to pick up their fifth straight win against their in-state rival.

The 'Blades opened the scoring against the Solar Bears for the first time in the season series thanks to the second goal in as many nights from Huntebrinker. Maclise managed to create a turnover at the left-wing wall after a hard forecheck and found Huntebrinker in the bottom of the left circle. Huntebrinker then ripped it over the blocker of Orlando goaltender Zachary Fucale at the 7:22 mark of the first.

Orlando bounced right back to tie the game only 14 seconds later following a similar play. After creating a turnover, Hunter Fejes skated to the puck in the bottom of the left circle and went over the blocker of Cam Johnson.

Florida wrestled the lead back in the first seven minutes of the second period as Maclise and Huntebrinker combined again. Huntebrinker raced ahead on a breakaway to start the sequence but had his shot stopped by Fucale. Fortunately, Maclise crashed the net and hammered the rebound past Fucale 6:18 into the second.

Zach Magwood extended the lead to two on a breakaway a little more than four minutes later. Following a successful 'Blades penalty kill, Magwood picked off a pass in the neutral zone, raced into the zone, and then beat Fucale with a backhand shot over his blocker.

Everblades captain John McCarron sealed the win with an empty-net goal with one minute, 19 seconds left in the third. His goal extended his point streak to a career-best eight games (4g-7a).

'BLADES BITES

Florida scored twice in the second period on Thursday and has eight goals in the second period over its last three games. The 'Blades had seven goals in the middle frame in their first 10 games.

Michael Huntebrinker has goals in consecutive games and three tallies over his last four outings.

John McCarron's eight-game point streak is the longest by a 'Blades player this season.

Since dropping a 4-2 decision in Orlando on Oct. 25, the 'Blades have held the Solar Bears to just six goals in the last five meetings.

Florida has allowed one goal in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Thursday was the first time this season Florida has not trailed in a game.

The Everblades have outshot their opponent in six straight games and have held the edge in shots on goal in 11 of their 13 games (9-2-0-0).

NEXT UP

The Everblades travel to Atlanta for a Saturday night matchup against the Gladiators, the first meeting with Atlanta this year. Faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

