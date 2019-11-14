Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Evebrlades

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

90s Night - Get ready to turn back the clock and make sure you're rocking your rad 90s attire as we'll be holding a costume contest for tonight's game

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (3-6-1-1) host the Florida Everblades (8-4-0-0) to close out a four-game stretch of matches against their in-state rival. The next time the Solar Bears play the Everblades following tonight's game will be Feb. 5, 2020. Orlando is 3-1-0-0 in its last four matches on home ice.

FUCALE TO START TONIGHT: With tonight's game serving as the second of a back-to-back set for Orlando, goaltender Zachary Fucale will get the nod between pipes for the Solar Bears tonight. In his lone appearance against the Everblades, Fucale posted a 0.90 goals-against average and a save percentage of .966 on Oct. 26 in a 2-1 shootout loss.

LEBLANC REMAINS OUT, MONFREDO MOVED TO FORWARD: With Chris LeBlanc set to miss his second straight game, the Solar Bears will move defenseman Mike Monfredo up to forward and have activated Alexander Kuqali from the reserve list. The Solar Bears deployed their captain in a similar fashion last season on several occasions. With 39 assists during his time in Orlando, Monfredo is now tied with Blake Kessel for the second-most assists by a defenseman in franchise history, putting him behind only Eric Baier (78).

BRODZINSKI PUTTING PUCKS ON NET: Michael Brodzinski is second on the team (and seventh among ECHL defensemen) in shots on goal with 34. The fourth-year pro led Orlando with six shots on goal in yesterday's game at Florida.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Solar Bears will want to focus on Everblades captain John McCarron - the forward leads Florida in scoring against Orlando with six points (1g-5a) through five games.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. to open a four-game road trip. The Solar Bears return home to host the Norfolk Admirals on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.

