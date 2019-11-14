Doors Open 5:30 PM Saturday at Santander Arena
November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Santander Arena for a special pregame concert by the band "Heaven's Thunder." Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. for the annual Veteran's Day Game. Bid on the special military jerseys (click to view) on the Handbid App. Tickets are available by visiting Royalshockey.com/Promotions, the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena and calling the Royals front office at 610-898-7825.
Need to Know - Vet's Game
Specialty Military Jerseys - Post Game Jersey Auction
$1 Draft Beers Specials
Rally Towel Giveaway Presented by UGI
Heaven's Thunder Performance Pregame Concert (Doors Open 5:30 p.m.)
Food Drive Benefitting Keystone Military Families
Postgame Photos with Players on the Ice
