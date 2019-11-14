Doors Open 5:30 PM Saturday at Santander Arena

November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





Reading, PA - The Reading Royals announced doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Santander Arena for a special pregame concert by the band "Heaven's Thunder." Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. for the annual Veteran's Day Game. Bid on the special military jerseys (click to view) on the Handbid App. Tickets are available by visiting Royalshockey.com/Promotions, the Weidenhammer Box Office at Santander Arena and calling the Royals front office at 610-898-7825.

Need to Know - Vet's Game

Specialty Military Jerseys - Post Game Jersey Auction

$1 Draft Beers Specials

Rally Towel Giveaway Presented by UGI

Heaven's Thunder Performance Pregame Concert (Doors Open 5:30 p.m.)

Food Drive Benefitting Keystone Military Families

Postgame Photos with Players on the Ice

