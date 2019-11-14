Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans goaltender Zachary Sawchenko vs. the Cincinnati Cyclones

Allen Americans (9-3-0-0; 18 points) vs. Cincinnati Cyclones (7-4-1-0; 15 points) 7:35 pm EST

Tonight, the Allen Americans and the Cincinnati Cyclones close out a two-game set at Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati. Allen dropped the first of two meetings by a 4-2 score on Tuesday morning. The Allen Americans will travel home following Thursday night's game for a Sunday afternoon game against Idaho at 4:05 pm. This Sunday is Pucks-N-Paws Day in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Last Game:

The Allen Americans and Cincinnati Cyclones played a tight game for most of the morning. Cincinnati added an empty net goal late in the third period to seal the victory. Brett Pollock and Spencer Asuchak scored the only goals for Allen. It was Asuchak's 100th goal in an Allen Americans uniform. It was also Allen's first road loss of the season.

Americans Notables:

Spencer Asuchak scored his 100th career goal with Allen on Tuesday.

The Allen Americans are 2-1-0 on the road this season.

Spencer Asuchak is the active team points leader with 13.

Zachary Sawchenko finished as runner up for the ECHL Goalie of the Week award this week.

*Les Lancaster is third in the ECHL with 12 assists.

Cincinnati Notables:

Jesse Schultz leads the Cyclones in points with 12.

Justin Vaive scored two goals on Tuesday in the Cyclones 4-2 win over the Americans.

Jesse Schultz leads Cincinnati in goals with 7.

John Edwardh leads the Cyclones with 2 power play goals.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans gave up their first road power play goal of the season on Tuesday.

Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit was returned from Iowa (AHL) on Monday.

The Allen Americans had their season-high seven game winning streak snapped on Tuesday.

There were two transactions on Wednesday involving the Allen Americans. Allen signed free agent forward Corey Durocher to a contract. The Iowa Wild signed Allen defenseman Les Lancaster to a PTO. (Player-Tryout)

The Allen Americans are 5-0 in overtime games this season.

ALLEN

HOME: 7-2-0

AWAY: 2-1-0

OVERALL: 9-3-0

Last 10: 7-3-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Gabe Gagne, 6

Assists: *Les Lancaster, 12

Points: Spencer Asuchak and *Les Lancaster, 13

+/-: Alex Guptill, +9

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 20

* Signed a PTO with the Iowa Wild

CINCINNATI

HOME: 4-1-0

AWAY: 3-3-1

OVERALL: 7-4-1

Last 10: 6-4-0

CINCINNATI TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Jesse Schultz, 7

Assists: Darik Angeli, 7

Points: Jesse Schultz, 12

+/-: Justin Vaive, +8

PIM: Shaw Boomhour, 37

