ECHL Transactions - November 14
November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 14, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Chris Rygus, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dereck Baribeau, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zach Sawchenko, G placed on reserve
Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)
Atlanta:
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve
Brampton:
Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville
Add Chris Clapperton, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve
Add Cory Ward, F activated from reserve
Delete John Edwardh, F placed on reserve
Delete Justin Baudry, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from reserve
Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Spencer Smallman, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Idaho:
Add Matt Lippa, F activated from reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F recalled by Texas
Delete Ondrej Vala, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Jacksonville:
Add Michael McNiven, G assigned from Laval by Montreal
Maine:
Add Dwyer Tschantz, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add John Furgele, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Tommy Panico, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake Marchment, F traded to Worcester
Delete Jake Bolton, D traded to Tulsa
Reading:
Add Rob Michel, D activated from reserve
Delete Steven Swavely, F placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Delete Hayden Hodgson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Stockton (a.m.)
Toledo:
Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Grand Rapids
Tulsa:
Delete Eric Drapluk, D traded to Orlando
Utah:
Delete Ryan Wagner, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve
Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D loaned to Bakersfield
Worcester:
Add Jakub Skarek, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Add David Quenneville, D assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Linus Soderstrom, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Jake Bolton, D traded to Orlando
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 14, 2019
- ECHL Transactions - November 14 - ECHL
- F Matthew Gaudreau Recalled by Stockton - Reading Royals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Malatesta Lifts Glads to Midday Win over Jax - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Allen Americans - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Bring Back Tschantz and Furgele - Maine Mariners
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - Wichita Thunder
- Stanley Cup Coming to 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic - ECHL
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Doors Open 5:30 PM Saturday at Santander Arena - Reading Royals
- Shane Conacher Steps Away from Hockey - Adirondack Thunder
- Late Penalty Dooms Rush against Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Can't Hold off Offensive Surge from Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fierce Finish:Five Unanswered Goals Push 'Blades Past Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Greenville Slides Past Norfolk Behind Bajkov's Overtime Goal - Norfolk Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.