ECHL Transactions - November 14

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 14, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Chris Rygus, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dereck Baribeau, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zach Sawchenko, G placed on reserve

Delete Stepan Falkovsky, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/28)

Atlanta:

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Flegel, D activated from reserve

Brampton:

Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville

Add Chris Clapperton, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Sol, D activated from reserve

Add Cory Ward, F activated from reserve

Delete John Edwardh, F placed on reserve

Delete Justin Baudry, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from reserve

Delete Michael Downing, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Spencer Smallman, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Idaho:

Add Matt Lippa, F activated from reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F recalled by Texas

Delete Ondrej Vala, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Jacksonville:

Add Michael McNiven, G assigned from Laval by Montreal

Maine:

Add Dwyer Tschantz, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add John Furgele, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Tommy Panico, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Pooley, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Alexander Kuqali, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris LeBlanc, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Marchment, F traded to Worcester

Delete Jake Bolton, D traded to Tulsa

Reading:

Add Rob Michel, D activated from reserve

Delete Steven Swavely, F placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Delete Hayden Hodgson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F recalled by Stockton (a.m.)

Toledo:

Delete Blake Hillman, D loaned to Grand Rapids

Tulsa:

Delete Eric Drapluk, D traded to Orlando

Utah:

Delete Ryan Wagner, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Billy Exell, F activated from reserve

Add Peter Crinella, F activated from reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Delete Patrik Parkkonen, D loaned to Bakersfield

Worcester:

Add Jakub Skarek, G assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Add David Quenneville, D assigned from Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Linus Soderstrom, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Jake Bolton, D traded to Orlando

ECHL Stories from November 14, 2019

