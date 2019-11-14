Oilers Acquire Defenseman Jake Bolton from Orlando in Exchange for Eric Drapluk
November 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced Thursday that the team has traded defenseman Eric Drapluk to Orlando in exchange for defenseman Jake Bolton.
Jake Bolton, 27, comes to Tulsa having most recently suited up for Worcester Railers. Bolton played eight games with Worcester this season, posting one point. Prior to his time in Worcester, the 6'2, 223 lbs. defenseman played 191 ECHL games for Greenville, Florida, Wheeling, Wichita and Atlanta, posting 22 goals and 42 assists for 64 total points. Before turning pro, the Ellington, CT native played four seasons in the NCAA with Holy Cross, registering 54 points (11G, 43A) in 145 college games.
Eric Drapluk, 27, has spent his entire professional career with the Oilers, compiling 86 points (21G, 65A) in 232 games. The Pembroke Pines, FL native played his college hockey at Lake Superior State University, notching 38 points (13G, 25A) in 134 games.
Tulsa hosts Rapid City this Friday at 7:05 p.m. for Ladies Night before hosting the Idaho Steelheads for the first time this season on Saturday. Saturday's contest is Autism Awareness night, and the Oilers will be auctioning off specialty jerseys in the ONEOK Club after the game.
