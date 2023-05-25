Solar Bears 2023-24 Home Opener Is October 19 vs. Florida Everblades
May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2023-24 season.
Orlando will open its 12th season of ECHL competition hosting their in-state rival Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The remainder of Orlando's schedule for the 2023-24 season is subject to change, pending the release of the 2023-24 NBA and Orlando Magic schedule later this summer.
View the ECHL 2023-24 season schedule (all game dates, times and opponents subject to change)
Under the current schedule, Orlando's season-opening game against Florida is the seventh time the Solar Bears have opened the season at home.
Orlando Solar Bears Season Opener / Home Opener By The Numbers:
Season Opener: 4-6-1-0 (2012-2022)
Season Opener at Home: 3-3-0-0
Season Opener on Road: 1-3-1-0
Season Opener All-Time vs. FLA: 0-3-1-0
Home Opener All-Time vs. FLA: 1-2-0-0
Orlando is slated to host 36 regular season home games over the course of the 2023-24 season, featuring eight different opponents. Orlando will welcome South Division foes South Carolina Stingrays, Florida Everblades, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, and Atlanta Gladiators. The Solar Bears' non-divisional opponents include the Wheeling Nailers and Worcester Railers.
Additionally, the Solar Bears are scheduled to travel to non-divisional opponents Wheeling and Reading.
2023-24 Season Ticket Memberships:
Solar Bears Season Tickets Memberships for the 2023-24 are on sale now. Score some of the best seats in the house for as little as $16.50 per game!
I want to learn more about a Solar Bears Season Ticket Membership
Learn more about our All-Inclusive Ticket Package!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 25, 2023
- Cyclones Return to Action October 21, Announce Full 2023-24 Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Florida Everblades Release 2023-24 Schedule - Florida Everblades
- Railers Announce Opening Night October 21 & Full 2023-24 Season Schedule - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Reveals 2023-24 Season Schedule - Wichita Thunder
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Icemen Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Game Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Stingrays Unveil 2023-24 Season Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers, ECHL Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Newfoundland Growlers
- Solar Bears 2023-24 Home Opener Is October 19 vs. Florida Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-2024 Schedule - Atlanta Gladiators
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Regular-Season Schedule - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Komets Release 2023-24 Schedule - Fort Wayne Komets
- Maine Mariners 2023-2024 Schedule Revealed - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Wheeling Nailers
- KC Mavericks Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Hockey Unveil Full 2023-24 Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- K-Wings Release 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Kalamazoo Wings
- Idaho Steelheads Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Admirals Release 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Releases 2023-24 Schedule - ECHL
- Heartlanders Announce 2023-24 Schedule - Iowa Heartlanders
- Royals Release 2023-24 Schedule - Reading Royals
- Walleye Announce 2023-24 Schedule; Opening Weekend Is November 3 & 4 - Toledo Walleye
- Eastern Conference Finals Heads to Newfoundland - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears 2023-24 Home Opener Is October 19 vs. Florida Everblades
- Save the Date: Solar Bears School Day Game Is November 7, 2023
- Solar Bears Defenseman Chris Harpur Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch