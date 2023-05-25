Solar Bears 2023-24 Home Opener Is October 19 vs. Florida Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the preliminary draft of their schedule for the 2023-24 season.

Orlando will open its 12th season of ECHL competition hosting their in-state rival Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The remainder of Orlando's schedule for the 2023-24 season is subject to change, pending the release of the 2023-24 NBA and Orlando Magic schedule later this summer.

Under the current schedule, Orlando's season-opening game against Florida is the seventh time the Solar Bears have opened the season at home.

Orlando Solar Bears Season Opener / Home Opener By The Numbers:

Season Opener: 4-6-1-0 (2012-2022)

Season Opener at Home: 3-3-0-0

Season Opener on Road: 1-3-1-0

Season Opener All-Time vs. FLA: 0-3-1-0

Home Opener All-Time vs. FLA: 1-2-0-0

Orlando is slated to host 36 regular season home games over the course of the 2023-24 season, featuring eight different opponents. Orlando will welcome South Division foes South Carolina Stingrays, Florida Everblades, Savannah Ghost Pirates, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Jacksonville Icemen, and Atlanta Gladiators. The Solar Bears' non-divisional opponents include the Wheeling Nailers and Worcester Railers.

Additionally, the Solar Bears are scheduled to travel to non-divisional opponents Wheeling and Reading.

2023-24 Season Ticket Memberships:

Solar Bears Season Tickets Memberships for the 2023-24 are on sale now. Score some of the best seats in the house for as little as $16.50 per game!

