ECHL Transactions - May 25
May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 25, 2023:
Newfoundland:
Add Ryan Chyzowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Budgell, F placed on reserve
