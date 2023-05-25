ECHL Transactions - May 25

May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 25, 2023:

Newfoundland:

Add Ryan Chyzowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Budgell, F placed on reserve

