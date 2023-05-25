Everblades Fall to Growlers in OT

St. John's, N.L. - Johnny Tychonick scored with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Newfoundland Growlers a 2-1 OT win over the Florida Everblades in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals. The best-of-seven series is now knotted up at 2-2 heading towards Game Five.

In Florida's first road game of the series, the two teams played a more open first 20 minutes than in any of the games at Hertz Arena, but the opening period passed without a goal and the Everblades holding a narrow 9-8 shot lead.

Joe Pendenza opened the scoring early in the second, finishing a two-on-one with Sean Josling to give Florida the lead. The Everblades held that lead for much of the second before Newfoundland could tie things up. With a delayed penalty against Florida, Todd Skirving forced home a rebound to tie the game at one.

In the third, neither team could score once again, necessitating overtime for the second time in this series. Florida's best moment came on the PK, when the Everblades shut down Newfoundland for four straight minutes on a double minor power play. Shots favoured Florida 28-23 after regulation.

The Everblades played their best hockey in overtime, but Luke Cavallin performed some backflips on his head to keep the Everblades out of the net. With less than a minute to go in the extra frame, the Growlers got a power play, and with eight second to go in the frame, Tychonick went top corner on Cam Johnson to win the game for the Growlers. Florida outshot Newfoundland 15-8 in OT and 43-31 in the game.

Cavallin made 42 saves in his second win of the playoffs while Cam Johnson suffered the setback after making 29 stops throughout the match. The Everblades went zero-for-four on the power play while Tychonick's game winner let the Growlers win the special teams battle, scoring once on three power play tries.

The Everblades continue the series against Newfoundland on Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. EST.

