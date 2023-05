Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-2024 Schedule

May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. -The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the regular season schedule for 2023-2024 season.

The Gladiators will play 72 games in total, consisting of 36 home games, and 36 away contests. Specifically, the home schedule will feature nine Friday evening games, 11 Saturday night games, eight Sunday afternoon games, three Tuesday & Wednesday night contests, and one game on Monday and Thursday.

Games on Monday through Thursday will begin at 7pm. With that said, the following games will have special start times: Sunday November 5th (4:00pm), Tuesday, November 14th (10:30AM), and Monday, January 15th (1:00pm).

The Gladiators will open the season on Saturday, October 21st, hosting their in-state rivals, the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Gas South Arena at 7:00pm.

Friday night home games will start at 7:30, Saturday night contests will begin at 7:00pm, and Sunday afternoon games will start at 3:00pm.

The out-of-division home schedule features high profile games against the Toledo Walleye (March 17th, 2024) and Trois-Rivieres Lions (March 22nd, 2024).

Atlanta Gladiators majority owner Alex Campbell had this to say about the schedule release."We are very excited about the upcoming season and have some big news to announce to Gladiator Nation in the next few weeks."

The following is a complete listing of the 2023-2024 Regular Season Schedule:

*** Schedule is subject to change

**** All Times Eastern

Saturday, October 21st, vs. Savannah, 7:00pm.

Saturday, October 28th, at Allen, 7:10pm.

Sunday, October 29th, at Allen, 4:10pm.

Wednesday, November 1st, vs. Greenville, 7:00pm.

Friday, November 3rd, vs. Jacksonville, 7:30pm.

Sunday, November 5th, vs. South Carolina, 4:00pm.

Friday, November 10th, at South Carolina, 7:10pm.

Saturday, November 11th, vs. Florida, 7:00pm.

Sunday, November 12th, vs. Florida, 3:00pm.

Tuesday, November 14th, vs. Greenville, 10:30AM.

Friday, November 17th, at Florida, 7:30pm.

Saturday, November 18th, at Florida, 7:00pm.

Wednesday, November 22nd, vs. Greenville, 7:00pm.

Friday, November 24th, vs. Savannah, 7:30pm.

Saturday, November 25th, vs. Greenville 7:00pm.

Friday, December 1st, at Greenville, 7:05pm.

Saturday, December 2nd, vs. Savannah, 7:00pm.

Friday, December 8th, at Savannah, 7:30pm.

Saturday, December 9th, at Orlando, 7:00pm.

Sunday, December 10th, at Orlando, 3:00pm.

Wednesday, December 13th, at Greenville, 7:05pm.

Friday, December 15th, vs. Jacksonville, 7:30pm.

Saturday, December 16th, vs. Greenville 7:00pm.

Wednesday, December 20th, at Greenville, 7:05pm.

Saturday, December 23rd, vs. Orlando, 7:00pm.

Friday, December 29th, vs. Savannah, 7:30pm.

Saturday, December 30th, vs. Savannah, 7:00pm.

Sunday, December 31st, at Savannah, 5:00pm.

Wednesday, January 3rd, vs. Florida, 7:00PM

Friday, January 5th, vs. Florida, 7:30pm.

Saturday, January 6th, at South Carolina, 6:05pm.

Sunday, January 7th, vs. Jacksonville, 3:00pm.

Friday, January 12th, at Trois-Rivieres, 7:00pm.

Saturday, January 13th, at Trois-Rivieres, 3:00pm.

Monday, January 15th, vs. Orlando, 1:00pm.

Friday, January 19th, vs. Jacksonville, 7:30pm

Saturday, January 20th, vs. South Carolina, 7:00pm.

Wednesday, January 24th, at Florida, 7:30pm.

Friday, January 26th, at Orlando, 7:00pm.

Saturday, January 27th, at Orlando, 7:00pm.

Friday, February 2nd, at Jacksonville, 7:00pm.

Saturday, February 3rd, vs. South Carolina, 7:00pm.

Sunday, February 4th, vs. South Carolina, 3:00pm.

Thursday, February 8th, at Indy, 7:00pm.

Friday, February 9th, at Indy, 7:00pm.

Saturday, February 10th, at Indy, 7:00pm.

Tuesday, February 13th, vs. South Carolina, 7:00pm.

Friday, February 16th, vs. Savannah, 7:30pm.

Saturday, February 17th, at Greenville, 7:05pm.

Sunday, February 18th, vs. Greenville, 3:00pm.

Wednesday, February 21st, at South Carolina, 7:05pm.

Friday, February 23rd, at Savannah, 7:30pm.

Saturday, February 24th, at Orlando, 7:00pm.

Sunday, February 25th, at Orlando, 3:00pm.

Tuesday, February 27th, vs. Jacksonville, 7:00pm.

Saturday, March 2nd, vs. Greenville, 7:00pm.

Sunday, March 3rd, vs. Greenville, 3:00pm.

Friday, March 8th, at South Carolina, 7:05pm.

Sunday, March 10th, vs. South Carolina, 3:00pm.

Friday, March 15th, at Savannah, 7:30pm.

Saturday, March 16th, at Savannah, 7:00pm.

Sunday, March 17th, vs. Toledo, 3:00pm.

Friday, March 22nd, vs. Trois-Rivieres, 7:30pm.

Saturday, March 23rd, vs. Orlando, 7:00pm.

Friday, March 29th, at Norfolk, 7:05pm.

Saturday, March 30th, at Norfolk, 6:05pm.

Thursday, April 4th, vs. Florida, 7:00pm.

Friday, April 5th, vs. Florida, 7:30pm.

Sunday, April 7th, at Jacksonville, 3:00pm.

Friday, April 12th, at Greenville, 7:05pm.

Saturday, April 13th, at Jacksonville, 7:00pm.

Sunday, April 14th, at Jacksonville, 3:00pm.

2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on sponsorships, group tickets, and more, call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.