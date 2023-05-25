Eastern Conference Finals Heads to Newfoundland

St. John's, N.L. - The Florida Everblades continue the Eastern Conference Finals against the Newfoundland Growlers north of the border in St. John's, starting with Game Four on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Florida holds a 2-1 series lead after three games at Hertz Arena, with the Growlers taking the most recent match in a 4-1 decision.

In Game Three, Newfoundland scored two goals in the both the first and second periods to cut into the Everblades series lead. Blake Winiecki scored Florida's only goal in the loss, spoiling Luke Cavallin's shutout in the first half of the third period. This loss snapped a 12-game streak where the Everblades scored at least two goals in each of those games.

Logan Lambdin is on a four-game point streak while Lukas Kalble has assists in every game of the Eastern Conference Finals so far. John McCarron enters Thursday's action three points from 100 playoff points in his career.

For the Growlers, former Blade Zach Solow leads the ECHL with 73 penalty minutes, 14 more than second place. Orrin Centazzo, Isaac Johnson, and Keenan Suthers all have two goals against Florida so far.

The two teams combined for 218 penalty minutes in Game Three, by far Florida's highest penalty total in a playoff game this year. This total was buoyed by the 17 10-minute misconducts assessed in the match.

Game Four will be broadcast on FLO Hockey and everblades.mixlr.com starting at 5:20 p.m.

