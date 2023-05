Ghost Pirates Announce 2023-24 Regular-Season Schedule

May 25, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, in coordination with the ECHL, released their 2023-24 regular-season schedule on Thursday.

The Ghost Pirates will play 72 (36 home, 36 away) games, headlined by Opening Night at Enmarket Arena on October 20 against the North Division's Norfolk Admirals.

In addition to hosting Norfolk and all six South Division opponents this season, Savannah will welcome the Trois-Rivières Lions to Enmarket Arena on November 30.

The 2023-24 home schedule is comprised of 12 Friday games, 11 Saturday games, seven (7) Thursday games, five (5) Sunday afternoon games and one (1) Tuesday night game.

Games Monday-Thursday and Saturday at Enmarket Arena will take place at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of December 31 against Atlanta (5:00 p.m.). Friday night games will begin at 7:30 p.m. while all Sunday afternoon contests are slated for a 3:00 p.m. start.

Savannah will host the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Gulfstream, with festivities occurring January 16-18. Details surrounding All-Star Weekend will be announced at a later date.

In March, the Ghost Pirates will hit the road for their furthest trip, venturing to South Dakota for a three-game series against the Mountain Division's Rapid City Rush.

Current Fantom Club members can expect a Ghost Pirates representative to reach out soon. For more information surrounding the Ghost Pirates 2023-24 season, please contact info@ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-49-HAUNT.

The following is a complete listing of the Ghost Pirates' 2023-24 regular-season schedule:

Friday, October 20 vs. Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 27 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, November 3 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 5 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, November 10 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 16 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 18 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 24 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 26 at Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 vs. Trois-Rivières, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 1 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 2 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 5 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 8 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 21 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 22 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, December 29 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 at Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 vs. Atlanta, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, January 5 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 10 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Warrior/ECHL All-Star Break: January 16-18

Saturday, January 20 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 21 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 25 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 26 vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 2 vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 4 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 9 vs. South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Friday, February 16 at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 at Jacksonville, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, February 23 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 vs. Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 28 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 1 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 at Rapid City, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 8 vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, March 15 vs. Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 17 vs. South Carolina, 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 at Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, March 29 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 at Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 5 at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 12 at Jacksonville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14 at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

