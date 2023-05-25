Growlers Draw Even in Ecf with 2-1 OT Win

The Newfoundland Growlers evened up the Eastern Conference Final with a 2-1 Game Four overtime win over the Florida Everblades on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Jonny Tychonick played hero for the Growlers as he sniped one on the powerplay with 7.4 seconds left in the first OT period to give Newfoundland a thrilling 2-1 win, tying the series up at 2-2 in the process.

Luke Cavallin made countless clutch stops after regulation time and 42 total saves for his second straight victory in another First Star performance.

Game Five goes Sunday afternoon 4:00pm at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - L. Cavallin

2. NFL - J. Tychonick

3. FLA - C. Johnson

